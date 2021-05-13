Details confirmed for Limerick's Ladies football league fixtures

Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

Details confirmed for Limerick's Ladies football league fixtures

Fixture details have been confirmed for Limerick's two Division 4B Lidl Ladies National Football League games

THE fixture details have been confirmed for Limerick's two Division 4B Lidl Ladies National Football League games in the coming weeks.

May 30, 2021

Division 4B - Round 2                                                

Offaly (H) v Limerick, 2.00pm, Bord Na Mona O'Connor Park, Tullamore

June 6, 2021

Division 4B - Round 3                                                

Limerick (H) v Carlow, 2.00pm, Doon 

The Division 4 league semi-finals are due to be played on the weekend of June 13, with the final down for decision on Sunday, June 27.