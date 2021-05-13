Details confirmed for Limerick's Ladies football league fixtures
THE fixture details have been confirmed for Limerick's two Division 4B Lidl Ladies National Football League games in the coming weeks.
May 30, 2021
Division 4B - Round 2
Offaly (H) v Limerick, 2.00pm, Bord Na Mona O'Connor Park, Tullamore
June 6, 2021
Division 4B - Round 3
Limerick (H) v Carlow, 2.00pm, Doon
The Division 4 league semi-finals are due to be played on the weekend of June 13, with the final down for decision on Sunday, June 27.
