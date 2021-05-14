2020 National Greyhound Racing Awards set for Sunday night

RÁSAÍOCHT Con Éireann/Greyhound Racing Ireland will host the 2020 National Greyhound Racing Awards, honouring the stars in Greyhound Racing this Sunday evening.

In line with the current restrictions on gatherings in place, this year’s event will be a virtual event, which the public are invited to join in from home. The Awards ceremony will be streamed live for you to watch from home from 7pm on Talking Dogs on grireland.ie/talkingdogs.

Hosted by Ian Fortune, the event will honour greyhounds in seven different award categories with a Supreme Greyhound of the Year also announced on the night.

Three Human Awards will also be presented virtually to Hall of Fame recipient Jimmy Barry Murphy, Special Merit Award recipient Brenda Powderly and the Welfare Award winner, Sarah Hensman. The virtual ceremony will feature interviews and links with the winners.

You can find out more about the Awards, the nominees and the Human Award recipients on grireland.ie/awards.

If you’re watching from home, why not join in the chat on social media using #GreyhoundAwards.