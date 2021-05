Billy Lee confirms 2021 Limerick senior football panel

Billy Lee and his management team have confirmed the Limerick Senior Football Panel for 2021. The panel will once more be co-captained by Donal O'Sullivan and Iain Corbett.

Limerick will open their 2021 Campaign on this Saturday evening May 15 at LIT Gaelic Grounds when they will meet Munster Champions Tipperary at 5pm in Division 3 South.

The sides last met in last years Munster Semi Final game at LIT Gaelic Grounds on Saturday November 7 where Tipperary were victors after extra time.



LIMERICK SENIOR FOOTBALL PANEL 2021

Aaron O'Sullivan (Pallasgreen), Adrian Enright (Fr Casey's), Brian Donovan (Monaleen), Brian Fanning (Pallasgreen) Cian Sheehan (Newcastle West), Cillian Fahy (Dromcollogher/Broadford), Colm McSweeney (Gerald Griffins) Cormac Roche (Fr Casey's) Danny Neville (Ballysteen) Dara Noonan (Gerald Griffins) Darragh Treacy (St Kierans) Dave Connolly (Adare) Diarmuid Kelly (Newcastle West) Donal Ó Sullivan (Monaleen) Eoghan Sherlock (Na Piarsaigh) Eoin Cregan (Croom), Gerard Stack (Gerald Griffins) Gordon Brown (Na Piarsaigh) Hugh Bourke (Adare) Iain Corbett (Newcastle West) James Naughton (St Senans) Jim Liston (Gerald Griffins) Josh Ryan (Oola) Kevin Howard (Claughaun) Killian Ryan (Mungret/St Pauls) Luke Murphy (Monaleen) Michael Donovan (Galbally) Pádraig De Brún (Firies) Pádraig Scanlon (Glin) Paul Maher (Adare) Peter Nash (Kildimo-Pallaskenry) Robbie Burke (Adare) Robert Childs (Galtee Gaels) Seamus O Carroll (Castleknock) Sean O’Dea (Kilteely/Dromkeen) Tommie Childs (Galtee Gaels) Tommy Griffin (Gerald Griffins) Tony McCarthy (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)