Limerick manager John Kiely provides Declan Hannon and Graeme Mulcahy injury update

LIMERICK hurling manager John Kiely provided an injury update on key players Declan Hannon and Graeme Mulcahy in the wake of Saturday night's Allianz Hurling League Division 1A clash with Tipperary at the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

Hannon and Mulcahy missed the opening round league fixture which ended in a 0-20 each draw.

John Kiely said: “Graeme (Mulcahy) just went over on his ankle in training on Friday night, so hopefully two weeks and Declan (Hannon) went over on his ankle last weekend so he’s a week into it and he was back running today so hopefully he’ll do a full session by Friday maybe.

"In terms of the squad, nothing too serious, there are all doing ok, just little bits and pieces they picked up."

Limerick return to Allianz Hurling League action next Sunday with a glamour Round 2 meeting with Galway at Pearse Stadium in Salthill, 3.45pm.