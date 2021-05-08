Champions Limerick show admirable resolve to battle back for draw with Tipp

HOLDERS Limerick showed great resolve to battle back from five points down mid-way through the second half to earn an exciting 0-20 to 0-20 draw with arch rivals Tipperary in their Allianz Hurling League Division 1A fixture at the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Saturday night.

David Reidy's pointed free in the 70th minute saw All-Ireland champions Limerick secure a share of the spoils in their first outing since that comprehensive Liam MacCarthy success over Waterford last December.

Tipperary looked well-placed to end Limerick's lengthy unbeaten run in competitive hurling which goes back to August 2019 after edging 0-19 to 0-14 ahead after 53 minutes.

However, Limerick, who introduced current Hurler of the Year Gearoid Hegarty and the 2018 winner Cian Lynch off the substitutes bench in the second half, rallied strongly outscoring their visitors 0-6 to 0-1 over the remainder of the contest.

Sharpshooter Reidy, who helped himself to eight points in all, landed the equalising point from a free as the clocked ticked into the first of three minutes of added time.

Limerick had recorded 13 successive victories on their way to claiming Waterford Crystal, Allianz Hurling League, Munster championship and the All-Ireland title in 2020.

A draw was a fair result here as hurling resumed with a highly competitive, if unspectacular contest. Given the short timeframe in which the Allianz League will be played over this year, both sides will be reasonably happy to take a point from the game.

This was the eighth time in 64 league meetings between the great rivals that the sides had finished level.

For this game, Limerick wore their green and white commemorative jersey designed to commemorated the Treaty county’s All-Ireland senior Hurling victory in 1921, the first time the Liam MacCarthy cup was presented to the winning team.

The sides were also level, 0-12 each, at the end of an entertaining opening half. The fare was lively, and both sides managed to notch some excellent scores.

In the circumstances, given that the counties only had three weeks of on-field group preparations prior to throw-in, the quality of the game was decent. The touch was more-often-than-not sharp and assured, although some of the shooting was inaccurate from both.

That inaccuracy was understandable as neither team has played a competitive fixture for five months.

The Munster rivals were level six times in the opening half. Limerick began the better and deservedly led 0-6 to 0-3 after 13 minutes. Seamus Flanagan was to the fore during that spell, chipping in with two points from play and later adding a third before half-time.

Limerick's movement off the ball was first class and their use of possession was intelligent and accurate.

Tipperary relied heavily on Jason Forde from placed balls for their scores during that opening quarter.

Limerick still enjoyed a two-point lead at the water-break mid-way through the opening half at 0-7 to 0-5.

Tipperary upped their workrate in the second quarter, outscoring their hosts by 0-5 to 0-1 by the 26th minute as Liam Sheedy's side held a two-point advantage 0-10 to 0-8.

Indeed, but for a very smart save from Nickie Quaid which thwarted Jake Morris' effort for a goal, the Premier side might have been further ahead.

To their credit, Limerick rallied in the five minutes before half-time, outscoring their opponents 0-4 to 0-2 to be level at the change of ends.

Captain William O'Donoghue, Adrian Breen, his second of the half, Flanagan and finally a pointed free from Diarmaid Byrnes hauled the Shannonsiders level.

Tipperary began the third quarter in impressive fashion, showing a greater urgency in their play. The 2019 All-Ireland champions 'won' the third quarter by 0-6 to 0-2.

Sharpshooter Forde struck over five of those points from placed balls. Limerick's replies came courtesy of Adrian Breen and substitute Peter Casey.

Sensing their unbeaten run was under threat, Limerick showed their resolve. Both players rung the changes as the half wore on.

Limerick showed their mettle to fight back and earn a share of the spoils.

Next up for Limerick is a trip to Pearse Stadium, Salthill to take on Galway in a repeat of last year's All-Ireland semi-final on Sunday next at 3.45pm

SCORERS: Limerick: David Reidy 0-8 (0-5 frees), Seamus Flanagan 0-4, Adrian Breen 0-3, Peter Casey 0-2, Diarmaid Byrnes (free), William O'Donoghue, Darragh Donovan 0-1 each. Tipperary: Jason Forde 0-14 (0-11 frees, 0-1 '65), Ronan Maher 0-2 (0-1 free), Michael Breen, Dan McCormack, Niall O'Meara, Willie Connors 0-1 each.

LIMERICK: Nickie Quaid; Aaron Costello, Sean Finn, Richie English; Diarmaid Byrnes, Kyle Hayes, Barry Nash; William O’Donoghue (Capt), Darragh O’Donovan; Tom Morrissey, David Reidy, Conor Boylan; Adrian Breen, Seamus Flanagan, David Dempsey. SUBS: Cian Lynch for O'Donovan, Peter Casey for Dempsey (both 45 mins), Gearoid Hegarty for Boylan (56 mins), Darren O'Connell for Breen (60 mins), Brian O'Grady for O'Donoghue (67 mins),

TIPPERARY: Barry Hogan; Cathal Barrett, Ronan Maher, Barry Heffernan; Brian McGrath, Seamus Kennedy, Bryan O'Meara; Alan Flynn, Michael Breen; Dan McCormack, Patrick Maher, Niall O'Meara; Willie Connors, Jason Forde, Jake Morris. SUBS: Noel McGrath for Patrick Maher, Dillon Quirke for Niall O'Meara (both 52 mins), Cian Darcy for Connors (60 mins), Mark Kehoe for Flynn (62 mins), Padraic Maher for Bryan O'Meara (67 mins),

REFEREE: Colm Lyons (Cork)