Man of the Match Mike Haley dedicates Munster Rugby's 'Rainbow' win to their absent supporters

MUNSTER full-back Mike Haley dedicated the side's impressive bonus point Guinness Rainbow Cup win over Ulster at Thomond Park on Friday night to their absent supporters.

Man of the Match Haley was among the tries as Munster dotted down six times against their provincial rivals to boost their hopes of progressing to the final of the inaugural Rainbow Cup.

Having beaten Leinster in their opening fixture, Munster will now host Connacht at Thomond Park next Friday evening, 6pm.

Following Friday night's comprehensive victory over Ulster Mike Haley said: “Delighted with the win. It’s another big derby for us. We really wanted to get back to Thomond and basically make a statement for all the fans that can’t be here. That one was for the fans at home and we hope we did you proud.”

"For the try, it was just good movement and I just got on the end of it. It was a good play they gave the call for so it was nice.”

"Whenever we’re at Thomond we want to make a statement that we’re not going to roll over and make anything easy so we were into everything and that’s the way we like it.