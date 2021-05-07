Date confirmed for Limerick's 2020 All-Ireland minor hurling semi-final

THE date for Limerick's 2020 All-Ireland minor hurling championship semi-final clash with Galway has been confirmed.

Munster champions Limerick will take on Galway on the weekend of July 3-4. Should the Diarmuid Mullins-managed Limerick side overcome the Tribesmen they will be involved in the All-Ireland final on the following weekend, July 10-11.

Limerick retained their Munster minor hurling championship title with a 2-22 to 0-25 extra time win over Tipperary at the LIT Gaelic Grounds on December 20.

It was a second ever back-to-back Munster MHC title for Limerick and a ninth ever crown at this grade.

The All-Ireland semi-final date with Galway was originally scheduled to take place on the opening weekend in January. However, Covid-19 restrictions resulted in the game being put back.

The 2021 Munster minor hurling champions will get a bye into the All-Ireland minor decider which is due to be played on the weekend of August 21-22.

FIXTURES

Week of July 3rd/4th

2020 Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Semi-Final

(Luimneach v Gaillimh)

Week of July 10th/11th

2020 Bord Gáis Energy GAA Hurling All-Ireland U20 Championship Final

(Leinster v Corcaigh)

2020 Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Final

(Leinster v Semi-Final Winner)

2020 Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship Semi-Finals

(Connacht v Munster; Leinster v Ulster)

Week of July 17th/18th

2020 Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship Final

Week of July 31st/August 1st

2021 Eirgrid GAA Football All-Ireland U20 Championship Semi-Finals

(Connacht v Ulster; Leinster v Munster)

Week of August 7th/8th

2021 GAA Hurling All-Ireland U20 Championship Final

(Leinster v Munster)

Week of August 14th/15th

2021 Eirgrid GAA Football All-Ireland U20 Championship Final

2021 Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Semi-Final

(Leinster v Gaillimh)

Week of August 21st/22nd

2021 Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Final

(Munster v Semi-Final Winner)

2021 Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship Semi-Finals

(Connacht v Leinster; Munster v Ulster)

Week of August 28th/29th

2021 Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship Final