Date confirmed for Limerick's 2020 All-Ireland minor hurling semi-final
Limerick's 2020 All-Ireland minor hurling semi-final with Galway takes place on the first weekend of July
THE date for Limerick's 2020 All-Ireland minor hurling championship semi-final clash with Galway has been confirmed.
Munster champions Limerick will take on Galway on the weekend of July 3-4. Should the Diarmuid Mullins-managed Limerick side overcome the Tribesmen they will be involved in the All-Ireland final on the following weekend, July 10-11.
Limerick retained their Munster minor hurling championship title with a 2-22 to 0-25 extra time win over Tipperary at the LIT Gaelic Grounds on December 20.
It was a second ever back-to-back Munster MHC title for Limerick and a ninth ever crown at this grade.
The All-Ireland semi-final date with Galway was originally scheduled to take place on the opening weekend in January. However, Covid-19 restrictions resulted in the game being put back.
The 2021 Munster minor hurling champions will get a bye into the All-Ireland minor decider which is due to be played on the weekend of August 21-22.
FIXTURES
Week of July 3rd/4th
2020 Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Semi-Final
(Luimneach v Gaillimh)
Week of July 10th/11th
2020 Bord Gáis Energy GAA Hurling All-Ireland U20 Championship Final
(Leinster v Corcaigh)
2020 Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Final
(Leinster v Semi-Final Winner)
2020 Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship Semi-Finals
(Connacht v Munster; Leinster v Ulster)
Week of July 17th/18th
2020 Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship Final
Week of July 31st/August 1st
2021 Eirgrid GAA Football All-Ireland U20 Championship Semi-Finals
(Connacht v Ulster; Leinster v Munster)
Week of August 7th/8th
2021 GAA Hurling All-Ireland U20 Championship Final
(Leinster v Munster)
Week of August 14th/15th
2021 Eirgrid GAA Football All-Ireland U20 Championship Final
2021 Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Semi-Final
(Leinster v Gaillimh)
Week of August 21st/22nd
2021 Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Final
(Munster v Semi-Final Winner)
2021 Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship Semi-Finals
(Connacht v Leinster; Munster v Ulster)
Week of August 28th/29th
2021 Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship Final
