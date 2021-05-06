Limerick Camogie - Weekly News Update

LIMERICK CAMOGIE NEWS:

Cheque Presentation

FOCUS Ireland Cheque Presentation. On Sunday morning last, in a sunny Newcastle West GAA grounds, the presentation of funds raised by our #limerickcamogie4focus fundraiser, which took place in March to support both Limerick Camogie and Focus Ireland took place.

Members of our adult panels and vice-treasurer Rebecca Barry made the presentation to Aoife Sheehan who is a fundraising, marketing and events executive with Focus Ireland.

Aoife, an outstanding camogie player for Limerick camogie down through the years, helped to run this wonderful campaign for Focus Ireland and did an amazing job throughout.

Limerick Camogie would again like to offer their sincerest thanks again to everyone who helped out and got involved in this initiative.

We had celebrity appearances from Marty Morrissey, Jackie Hurley, Marie Crowe, Cian Lynch, Declan Hannon, Louise Cantillon, John Hayes and Fiona Steed to name but a few and so many people worked tirelessly in the background to make this campaign happen. We are very grateful to all who made this fundraiser a reality.

A special shout out to our fantastic clubs who got behind this campaign to make it so successful.

We had soloing, dancing, drone flying (Marie Keating), running, walking, climbing and tik-tok-ing!

It was such a positive way to kick off what will hopefully be a successful year for Limerick Camogie, with Junior and Senior fixtures fast approaching, the first of which will be a home fixture for our Junior Team vs Meath on the May 15. Junior and Senior panels for the upcoming league fixtures are due to be announced in the coming days.

Return to Play- Underage

It was fantastic to see so many young camogie players get back onto their club pitches this week.

This was not an easy task for clubs to undertake, from cutting pitches, sanitising equipment and hands, organising pods, filling in return to play forms and finding the gear - to all the club committees, coaches, covid officers, parents and guardians- a big well done to everyone.