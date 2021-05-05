Munster Rugby hoping RG Snyman could play before end of season

MUNSTER Rugby are hopeful their World Cup winning second-row RG Snyman could feature for the side before the end of the season.

The province confirmed on Tuesday that Springbok Snyman had suffered a setback during the last block of his rehabilitation from a knee injury.

Snyman will see a knee specialist this week and will undergo a minor procedure on his knee after suffering an unrelated injury. This will delay his return to training for a number of weeks.

Munster defence coach JP Ferreira confirmed that Snyman had very close to making his return to competitive action prior to his latest setback.

Snyman suffered an ACL knee injury just seven minutes into his Munster debut against Leinster at the Aviva Stadium last August.

JP Ferreira said: “He was close, no denying that. He was really close. He was so close that he was doing defensive hits with me and he was coming off it really looking good.

“I wouldn’t say it throws a spanner in the works, we’ve been without him for nine months but regarding that feeling of getting him back and the excitement around that, obviously yes.

“It’s not just because what happened to his knee, sometimes you get niggles off the operation, things like that so it’s a waiting game. You don’t want to get on the pitch and 20 minutes later get off the pitch with another injury so we’re going with full precaution to get him right and hopefully we can see him at the end of the season.

“But it’s not just that, it’s not just getting him ready for the end of the season. I know there’s the British & Irish Lions tour that’s coming up and then getting him ready for next season, really. So if he’s here before the end of the season, awesome. If he’s not, well we’re going to do everything in our ability to get him ready for whatever ‘s next on his list.”

Munster Rugby return to action this Friday when taking on Ulster in a second round Guinness Rainbow Cup fixture at Thomond Park, 8.15pm.