Limerick's Allianz Hurling League opener set for free-to-air TV

LIMERICK'S opening round Division 1A Allianz Hurling League fixture with Tipperary at the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Saturday next, May 8, will be shown live on free-to-air TV.

RTÉ confirmed this week that the clash of the Munster rivals will be live on RTÉ 2 TV from 5pm.

The game itself throws-in at 5.30pm.

All-Ireland champions Limerick will be looking to making a successful start to the defence of their league title. John Kiely's charges will be looking to win the Allianz Hurling League for a third year on the bounce in 2021.

Eirsport had earlier confirmed that they will be showing the meeting of Limerick and Tipp live on TV on May 8.

Ersport also announced the meeting of Limerick and Cork on June 5 is also set for live TV coverage.

Meanwhile, TG4 are to show the Division 1A meeting of Galway and Limerick at Pearse Stadium, Salthill on Sunday, May 16. The game has a 3.45pm start-time.

TG4 will also show the clash of Waterford and Limerick on May 23. That game also has a 3.45pm start-time.

TG4 are to broadcast an unparalleled comprehensive schedule of Gaelic Games with 25 games live and exclusive from the Allianz Leagues (Football and Hurling) over the coming months.

Meanwhile, RTEs Allianz League Sunday, with a round-up of all the weekend's action, also returns to TV screens on Sunday, May 9.