Limerick Ladies Gaelic football panel revealed

THE 2021 Limerick Ladies gaelic football panel has been selected

A total of 30 players drawn from 13 clubs have been included on the Limerick panel this year.

Throughout lockdown, all players who trialed for the squad took part in Zoom strength and conditioning sessions, and after two trials since being allowed back on the pitch, the 30 players have been selected for the Limerick Ladies panel for the 2021 season.

The Limerick Ladies Gaelic football management team this year includes manager Donal Ryan, with mentors Derry peters and Catherine Murphy, while Steve McMahon will look after strength and conditioning.

2018 All-Ireland junior champions Limerick are in three-team, Division 4B, alongside Carlow and Offaly, for the upcoming Lidl Ladies National Football League.

Limerick's first outing in the competition will be away to Offaly on May 30.

Limerick complete their programme of fixtures in the three-team Division 4B with a home game against Carlow on the weekend of June 6.

Division 4A will consist of Antrim, Derry, Leitrim and Louth.

The semi-final will take place on the weekend of June 12 and 13, while the Division 4 Lidl National League final will be held on the weekend of June 26 and 27.

LIMERICK Ladies Gaelic Footbal panel 2021: Áine Cunningham (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Áine Ryan (Mungret-St Paul's), Amy Ryan (Oola), Andrea O'Sullivan (Ballylanders), Caroline Hickey (St Ailbes), Charlotte Walsh (Murroe-Boher), Cliodhna Na Cheallaigh (Naomh Anna, Leitir Móir), Grace Lee (Monagea), Iris Kenneally (Old Mill), Kathleen Bradshaw (Oola), Katie Heelan (St Ailbes), Kristine Reidy (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), Lauren Ryan (Adare), Leah Coughlan (Oola), Louise Ryan (St Brigids), Meadbh McCarthy (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Meadhbh MacNamara (St Ailbes), Megan Buckley (Murroe-Boher), Niamh McCarthy (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Nicole Bennett (Murroe-Boher), Rachel Greaney (Athea), Rachel O'Dell (Monaleen), Rebakah Daly (Athea), Róisín Ambrose (Old Mill), Róisin O'Malley (Murroe-Boher), Sarah O'Connor (Athea), Sarah Sheehan (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Shauna Ryan (Murroe-Boher), Sophie Hennessy (Old Mill), Yvonne Lee (Monagea).