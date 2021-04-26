Munster Rugby confirm signing of Leinster scrum-half

MUNSTER Rugby and the IRFU have confirmed that scrum-half Rowan Osborne will join the province at the start of the 2021/22 season on a one-year contract.

The 24-year-old will make the move from Leinster where he has made 10 appearances in the Guinness PRO14.

The Kildare native secured his path to professional rugby in 2019 off the back of impressive performances with his club side Dublin University in the All-Ireland League.

Commenting on the move, Osborne said: “I am delighted to be joining Munster next season, one of the biggest clubs in Europe with a great fanbase and history.

“I am hugely looking forward to working with and learning from a really talented group of players and a great coaching ticket and working hard to help bring success to the club.”