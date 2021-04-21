Munster Rugby captain Peter O'Mahony discusses his Lions selection prospects

MUNSTER Rugby captain Peter O'Mahony says he does not believe he has played enough rugby in recent months to force his way into the British and Irish Lions squad.

Warren Gatland's Lions squad to tour South Africa this summer is set to be announced on May 6.

Munster flanker O'Mahony was a key member of Gatland's squad which toured New Zealand four years ago, captaining the side against New Zealand in the First Test.

However, asked about his prospects of being included this time, O'Mahony said: “Look, I don’t think I’ve played enough rugby if I’m honest with myself.

"That’s just the way the cards have fallen as I’ve said. Obviously the Six Nations is a big one at this time f the year and unfortunately that didn’t go very well with the way I ended up with the red card (v Wales).

"That’s just the way it went and unfortunately I haven’t played enough to consider myself for that tour.”

“But hopefully I’ll be looking forward to the tour with Fiji if that goes ahead and I’m picked with selection with Ireland on that, so plenty to play for with Ireland and the Rainbow Cup now. I’m looking forward to putting a run of games together hopefully.”

“You need to be playing regularly and you need to be playing well, and that’s what I need to do.”

O'Mahony missed Munster's Heineken Champions Cup clash with Toulouse due to a deep cut to his leg.