FAI issues updated Safer Return To Training Protocol for U18 players

THE Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has today published an updated Safer Return to Training Protocol ahead of the return to training for players at Under 18 level and younger from next Monday, April 26.

The Protocol includes updates on regulations around COVID-19 compliance as players at Under 18 level and younger prepare to return to non-contact training in pods of 15.

In tandem with the release of this updated Protocol, the FAI will host a series of online webinars for club COVID-19 Compliance Officers from every affiliate beginning tonight.

FAI Head of Grassroots Ger McDermott said: “The return to training for our under 18 teams and younger next Monday is another step on a return to football for all our players at all levels of the game.

“We thank the football community for their adherence to Government guidelines on COVID-19 to date and this updated Protocol reinforces our commitment to getting all our players back on the pitch in the safest environment possible.”

See https://www.fai.ie/domestic/news/fai-safer-return-to-train-protocol for more details