Leinster issue injury update ahead of Munster Rugby Rainbow Cup clash

LEINSTER Rugby Head Coach Leo Cullen has issued an squad injury update ahead of this Saturday's Guinness Rainbow Cup fixture against Munsetr Rugby at the RDS Arena, 7.35pm, live on Eir Sport

Injury Update – Available for Selection:

Scott Penny: has recovered from a hand injury and is available for selection this week

Tommy O’Brien: has recovered from an ankle injury and is available for selection this week

Injury Update – Further Assessment Required:

Jamison Gibson-Park: sustained a hamstring injury and will be further assessed this week ahead of selection

Garry Ringrose: is due to increase his participation in training this week as he looks to recover from an ankle injury and further assessment will be required

Will Connors: is due to increase his participation in training this week as he looks to recover from a knee injury and further assessment will be required

James Ryan: is due to increase his participation in training this week as he looks to return to full training after completing the Graduated Return to Play Protocols

Caelan Doris: is due to increase his participation in training this week as he looks to return to full training after completing the Graduated Return to Play Protocols

Injury Update – Unavailable for Selection:

Johnny Sexton: entered the Graduated Return to Play Protocols after the Exeter game. Johnny is having further assessment and once complete and all information is to hand, a further update will be given

No New Injury Update – Unavailable for Selection:

Jack Dunne (ankle), Jimmy O'Brien (hamstring), Rowan Osborne (hand), Adam Byrne (quad), Dan Leavy (knee), Conor O’Brien (knee) and Max Deegan (knee)