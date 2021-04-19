Leinster issue injury update ahead of Munster Rugby Rainbow Cup clash
Leinster Rugby forward Scott Penny who is available for selection to face Munster Rugby on Saturday
LEINSTER Rugby Head Coach Leo Cullen has issued an squad injury update ahead of this Saturday's Guinness Rainbow Cup fixture against Munsetr Rugby at the RDS Arena, 7.35pm, live on Eir Sport
Injury Update – Available for Selection:
Scott Penny: has recovered from a hand injury and is available for selection this week
Tommy O’Brien: has recovered from an ankle injury and is available for selection this week
Injury Update – Further Assessment Required:
Jamison Gibson-Park: sustained a hamstring injury and will be further assessed this week ahead of selection
Garry Ringrose: is due to increase his participation in training this week as he looks to recover from an ankle injury and further assessment will be required
Will Connors: is due to increase his participation in training this week as he looks to recover from a knee injury and further assessment will be required
James Ryan: is due to increase his participation in training this week as he looks to return to full training after completing the Graduated Return to Play Protocols
Caelan Doris: is due to increase his participation in training this week as he looks to return to full training after completing the Graduated Return to Play Protocols
Injury Update – Unavailable for Selection:
Johnny Sexton: entered the Graduated Return to Play Protocols after the Exeter game. Johnny is having further assessment and once complete and all information is to hand, a further update will be given
No New Injury Update – Unavailable for Selection:
Jack Dunne (ankle), Jimmy O'Brien (hamstring), Rowan Osborne (hand), Adam Byrne (quad), Dan Leavy (knee), Conor O’Brien (knee) and Max Deegan (knee)
