Limerick footballers learn 2021 Munster SFC opponents

LIMERICK'S senior footballers will face Waterford in the opening round of the 2021 Munster senior football championship.

Should Billy Lee's side overcome Waterford, they will take on Cork in the provincial semi-finals.

The 2021 football championship will be run on a straight knock-out basis.

The provincial championships are scheduled to begin on the weekend of June 26-27. The Munster senior football final is set to take place on the weekend of July 24-25.

The draw for the 2021 Munsetr SFC was made during RTE Radio 1s flagship morning current affairs programme Morning Ireland

Billy Lee's Limerick side bowed out of the 2020 championship after losing to Tipperary after extra time in their Munster semi-final at the LIT Gaelic Grounds last November.

The draw for the Munster senior hurling championship will also be made on Morning Ireland at 8.35am this Monday morning.

2021 Munster SFC draw:

Quarter-finals:

A. Clare v Kerry

B. Waterford v Limerick

Semi-finals:

Tipperary v Clare or Kerry

Cork v Limerick or Waterford