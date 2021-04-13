Details confirmed for Munster Rugby's three opening Rainbow Cup fixtures

THE fixture details have been confirmed for Munster Rugby's three opening games in the new Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup.

Johann van Graan's Munster changes will face three interprovincial derbies in April and May.

Johann van Graan’s side take on Leinster at the RDS on Saturday, April 24, at 7.35pm in their first game of the new competition.

This fixture is a repeat of the recent Guinness PRO14 final when Leinster completed a four-in-row of title wins.

Ulster then visit Limerick's Thomond Park on Friday, May 7, to take on Munster with an 8.15pm kick-off time.

Connacht make the short trip to Limerick for the round three game on Friday, May 14, at 6pm.

All three games will be live on eir Sport with deferred coverage on TG4.

The competition organisers say that confirmation for Rounds 4-6 will follow once PRO14 Rugby has received all necessary approvals and permissions from the relevant governments and health authorities for the South African teams to travel.

Round 1

Friday, April 23

DHL Stormers v Cell C Sharks – KO 18:00 UK / 19:00 RSA

Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town | Host Broadcaster: SuperSport

Ulster v Connacht – KO 20:15

Kingspan Stadium, Belfast | Host Broadcaster: Premier Sports | Deferred Coverage: 22:25 TG4

Edinburgh v Zebre Rugby Club – KO 20:15 UK / 21:15 ITA

BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh | Host Broadcaster: Premier Sports



Saturday, April 24

Benetton v Glasgow Warriors – KO 13:00 UK / 14:00 ITA

Stadio de Monigo, Treviso | Host Broadcaster: DAZN

Vodacom Bulls v Emirates Lions – KO 15:00 UK / 16:00 RSA

Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria | Host Broadcaster: SuperSport

Ospreys v Cardiff Blues – KO 17:15

Liberty Stadium, Swansea | Host Broadcaster Premier Sports | Deferred Coverage: 20:35 S4C

Leinster v Munster – KO 19:35

RDS Arena, Dublin | Host Broadcaster: eir Sport | Deferred Coverage: 21:45 TG4



Sunday, April 25

Dragons v Scarlets – KO 13:00

Rodney Parade, Newport | Host Broadcaster Premier Sports| Deferred Coverage: 16:00 S4C

Round 2

Friday, April 30

Cell C Sharks v Emirates Lions – KO KO 18:00 UK / 19:00 RSA

Jonsson Kings Park, Durban | Host Broadcaster: SuperSport



Saturday, May 1

DHL Stormers v Vodacom Bulls – KO 16:00 UK / 17:00 RSA

Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town | Host Broadcaster: SuperSport

Friday, May 7

Zebre Rugby Club v Benetton – KO 18:00 UK / 19:00 ITA

Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma | Host Broadcaster: DAZN

Munster v Ulster – KO 20:15 UK

Thomond Park, Limerick | Host Broadcaster: eir Sport | Deferred Coverage: 22:30 TG4

Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh – KO 20:15

Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow | Host Broadcaster: Premier Sports



Saturday, May 8

Connacht v Leinster – KO 19:35

The Sportsground, Galway | Host Broadcaster: TG4

Scarlets v Ospreys – KO 19:35

Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli | Host Broadcaster: Premier Sports | Deferred Coverage: S4C



Sunday, May 9

Cardiff Blues v Dragons – KO 13:00

Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff | Host Broadcaster: Premier Sports | Deferred Coverage: S4C



Round 3

Saturday, May 8

Emirates Lions v DHL Stormers – KO 15:00 UK / 16:00 RSA

Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg | Host Broadcaster: SuperSport

Vodacom Bulls v Cell C Sharks – KO 17:15 UK / 18:15 RSA

Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria | Host Broadcaster: SuperSport



Friday, May 14

Munster v Connacht – KO 18:00

Thomond Park, Limerick | Host Broadcaster: eir Sport | Deferred Coverage: 20:30 TG4

Leinster v Ulster – KO 20:15

RDS Arena, Dublin | Host Broadcaster: eir Sport | Deferred Coverage: 22:30 TG4

Saturday, May 15

Scarlets v Cardiff Blues – TBC May 15/16

Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli | Host Broadcaster: Premier Sports | Deferred Coverage: S4C

Benetton v Zebre – KO 17:15 UK / 18:15 ITA

Stadio de Monigo, Treviso | Host Broadcaster: DAZN

Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors – KO 19:35

BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh | Host Broadcaster: Premier Sports



Sunday, May 16

Dragons v Ospreys – KO 13:00

Rodney Parade, Newport | Host Broadcaster: Premier Sports | Deferred Coverage: S4C



Round 4: Weekend of May 29.

Round 5: Weekend of June 5.

Round 6: Weekend of June 12.

Final: Weekend of June 19.