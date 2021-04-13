Details confirmed for Munster Rugby's three opening Rainbow Cup fixtures
THE fixture details have been confirmed for Munster Rugby's three opening games in the new Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup.
Johann van Graan's Munster changes will face three interprovincial derbies in April and May.
Johann van Graan’s side take on Leinster at the RDS on Saturday, April 24, at 7.35pm in their first game of the new competition.
This fixture is a repeat of the recent Guinness PRO14 final when Leinster completed a four-in-row of title wins.
Ulster then visit Limerick's Thomond Park on Friday, May 7, to take on Munster with an 8.15pm kick-off time.
Connacht make the short trip to Limerick for the round three game on Friday, May 14, at 6pm.
All three games will be live on eir Sport with deferred coverage on TG4.
The competition organisers say that confirmation for Rounds 4-6 will follow once PRO14 Rugby has received all necessary approvals and permissions from the relevant governments and health authorities for the South African teams to travel.
Round 1
Friday, April 23
DHL Stormers v Cell C Sharks – KO 18:00 UK / 19:00 RSA
Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town | Host Broadcaster: SuperSport
Ulster v Connacht – KO 20:15
Kingspan Stadium, Belfast | Host Broadcaster: Premier Sports | Deferred Coverage: 22:25 TG4
Edinburgh v Zebre Rugby Club – KO 20:15 UK / 21:15 ITA
BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh | Host Broadcaster: Premier Sports
Saturday, April 24
Benetton v Glasgow Warriors – KO 13:00 UK / 14:00 ITA
Stadio de Monigo, Treviso | Host Broadcaster: DAZN
Vodacom Bulls v Emirates Lions – KO 15:00 UK / 16:00 RSA
Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria | Host Broadcaster: SuperSport
Ospreys v Cardiff Blues – KO 17:15
Liberty Stadium, Swansea | Host Broadcaster Premier Sports | Deferred Coverage: 20:35 S4C
Leinster v Munster – KO 19:35
RDS Arena, Dublin | Host Broadcaster: eir Sport | Deferred Coverage: 21:45 TG4
Sunday, April 25
Dragons v Scarlets – KO 13:00
Rodney Parade, Newport | Host Broadcaster Premier Sports| Deferred Coverage: 16:00 S4C
Round 2
Friday, April 30
Cell C Sharks v Emirates Lions – KO KO 18:00 UK / 19:00 RSA
Jonsson Kings Park, Durban | Host Broadcaster: SuperSport
Saturday, May 1
DHL Stormers v Vodacom Bulls – KO 16:00 UK / 17:00 RSA
Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town | Host Broadcaster: SuperSport
Friday, May 7
Zebre Rugby Club v Benetton – KO 18:00 UK / 19:00 ITA
Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma | Host Broadcaster: DAZN
Munster v Ulster – KO 20:15 UK
Thomond Park, Limerick | Host Broadcaster: eir Sport | Deferred Coverage: 22:30 TG4
Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh – KO 20:15
Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow | Host Broadcaster: Premier Sports
Saturday, May 8
Connacht v Leinster – KO 19:35
The Sportsground, Galway | Host Broadcaster: TG4
Scarlets v Ospreys – KO 19:35
Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli | Host Broadcaster: Premier Sports | Deferred Coverage: S4C
Sunday, May 9
Cardiff Blues v Dragons – KO 13:00
Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff | Host Broadcaster: Premier Sports | Deferred Coverage: S4C
Round 3
Saturday, May 8
Emirates Lions v DHL Stormers – KO 15:00 UK / 16:00 RSA
Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg | Host Broadcaster: SuperSport
Vodacom Bulls v Cell C Sharks – KO 17:15 UK / 18:15 RSA
Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria | Host Broadcaster: SuperSport
Friday, May 14
Munster v Connacht – KO 18:00
Thomond Park, Limerick | Host Broadcaster: eir Sport | Deferred Coverage: 20:30 TG4
Leinster v Ulster – KO 20:15
RDS Arena, Dublin | Host Broadcaster: eir Sport | Deferred Coverage: 22:30 TG4
Saturday, May 15
Scarlets v Cardiff Blues – TBC May 15/16
Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli | Host Broadcaster: Premier Sports | Deferred Coverage: S4C
Benetton v Zebre – KO 17:15 UK / 18:15 ITA
Stadio de Monigo, Treviso | Host Broadcaster: DAZN
Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors – KO 19:35
BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh | Host Broadcaster: Premier Sports
Sunday, May 16
Dragons v Ospreys – KO 13:00
Rodney Parade, Newport | Host Broadcaster: Premier Sports | Deferred Coverage: S4C
Round 4: Weekend of May 29.
Round 5: Weekend of June 5.
Round 6: Weekend of June 12.
Final: Weekend of June 19.
