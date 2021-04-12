Limerick's camogie league fixtures are revealed

THE 2021 Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League fixtures have been released this Monday ahead of a return to inter-county action.

All fixture information is still subject to change, pending further Government announcements.

The initial plan will see action in all four Divisions commence on Saturday May 15, with the Finals scheduled for the weekend of June 19-20.

Limerick senior side is in Group 1 for the Littlewoods Ireland Division 1 League, along with Galway and Clare.

Limerick have a bye in round one and are due to travel to Clare on May 22, before hosting Galway a week later.

Limerick will also compete in the Littlewoods Ireland Division 3 League. Limerick are in Group 2 along with Clare, Waterford and Carlow.

Limerick host Clare on May 15, before travelling to Carlow a week later and finally entertaining Waterford on May 29.