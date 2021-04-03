French giants Toulouse prep for Champions Cup tie at Young Munster RFC

FRENCH Top 14 giants Toulouse put the finishing touches to their preparations for today's mammoth Heineken Champions Cup clash with Munster at Young Munster RFCs Clifford Park grounds on Good Friday.

Four-time Heineken Cup winners Toulouse carried out their team run for the last 16 clash with Munster at Greenfields.

The link-up between Munsters' and the current French champions came about through former Toulouse, Leinster and Ireland star Trevor Brennan.

The Toulouse players enjoyed clear blue skies and brilliant sunshine, just like their accustomed to back home, for their run-out at Clifford Park.

The French side arrived in Limerick on Thursday night and left after recording an impressive 40-33 victory at a sun-drenched Thomond Park.

Toulouse travel to French Top 14 rivals Clermont Auvergne for next weekend's quarter-final showdown.