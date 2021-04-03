Limerick FC announce new Sporting Director for the club's Academy

LIMERICK FC has announced the appointment of Michael Johnson as Sporting Director of Limerick FC’s Academy effective immediately.

Johnson brings to Limerick FC’s Academy huge experience across all aspects of running a football club.

He is currently an Elite Coach with the English FA U21 National team, he is a pro licence holder, and he is ambassador for Derby County FC.

As well as holding the UEFA Pro Licence and LMA Diploma in Management, Michael graduated with a Masters in Sporting Directorship from Manchester Met University in 2018 and UEFA Masters for International Players in 2019.

He has previously held youth coaching roles at Notts County, Birmingham City and Cardiff City, before guiding Guyana men’s national team to the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup, the first major tournament in the country’s history.

Limerick FC Chairman Pat O'Sullivan said: "All his strengths in collaboration with those of our current coaches, players , parents, volunteers and our National League Underage Academy Director and Staff will facilitate and assist all of us at Limerick FC in building an Academy to match the highest of International standards.

"The most important people in this project are the children who want to play for our Academy. The appointment of Michael reflects Limerick FC’s commitment to provide the pathway to allow these children/players to express themselves in a way which will allow them to become the best they can be, not just as players but as people.

"I thank those most sincerely who have supported our Club and Academy over the past two years, and I look forward to your continued support as we embark on this wonderful new chapter in Limerick FC.

"Let’s all work together to make this exciting challenge a success for the most important people, the children, the youth of our region."