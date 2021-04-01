National hero Tiger ready to roll in BoyleSports Irish Grand National

TWO-TIME Aintree Grand National winner Tiger Roll, Latest Exhibition and Sempo are among 60 horses remaining in the BoyleSports Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday following the final forfeit stage.

The trio head the early betting for the Easter spectacular with the race sponsors and sit comfortably among the 30 highest-rated horses.

They are each guaranteed a run, should they be declared at 10am on tomorrow, Friday. Three horses will be included as reserves for the race at that time and will only make the final line up if there are non-runners announced before 10am on Saturday.

Tiger Roll’s trainer Denise Foster also has Coko Beach, Escaria Ten, Farclas and Run Wild Fred among those to have secured a place while, in addition to Latest Exhibition, Discorama is safe for Paul Nolan and Home By The Lee and Mortal will get in for Sempo’s trainer Joseph O'Brien.

The likes of Agusta Gold, Brahma Bull and Salsaretta could yet represent champion trainer Willie Mullins while his brother Tom has Court Maid, which sits just below the top two in the weights, and Scoir Mear.

The Big Dog, trained by Peter Fahey, the Robbie Burns-trained Off You Go, Barry Connell’s Espanito Bello and the Denis Hogan-trained Moyhenna stand their ground and remain prominent in BoyleSports’ ante-post list.

Also featuring on the Easter Monday card is the Grade 2 The Underwriting Exchange Hurdle which has attracted 17 entries including the Denise Foster-trained Abacadabras and Petit Mouchoir, Noel Meade’s Beacon Edge and the Mouse Morris-trained French Dynamite.

There are 14 entries for the Grade 2 Devenish Chase and among them are Joseph O'Brien’s Fakir D'oudairies, Denise Foster’s Battleoverdoyen, Pat Fahy’s Castlegrace Paddy and the Noel Meade-trained Snow Falcon.

Meade’s Cheltenham Festival winner Jeff Kidder tops the 10 entries for the Grade 2 Rathbarry & Glenview Studs Juvenile Hurdle which could also feature the Denise Foster-trained Teahupoo, a dual Fairyhouse winner.

Peter Roe, General Manager of Fairyhouse Racecourse, said: “We are gearing up to a great BoyleSports Irish Grand National and it is brilliant to see dual Aintree Grand National winner Tiger Roll still involved, but it’s far from a one-horse race.

"The ground is currently yielding to soft with rain forecast for Sunday evening. It is all go here and while the racing will be behind closed doors, we can look forward to widespread television coverage on RTE 2 and ITV on Monday.”