Limerick's Nicola Dore competes at World Para Powerlifting World Cup
Limerick woman Nicola Dore
KILCORNAN'S Nicola Dore represented Ireland at the World Para Powerlifting World Cup in Manchester on Friday last.
Nicola explained: “It was an extremely tough competition probably my toughest as the judges were incredibly strict, but I didn't go down without a fight.”
Claiming her third lift and securing a place on the rankings for 2021, Nicola is now in the top five.
After a tough year facing restrictions on training and pushing through by herself due to the pandemic, Kilcornan could not be prouder of you Nicola who recorded a Personal Best and a ranking.
To be back raising the bar for Limerick and Ireland after so long away from the stage is sure to be an incredible feeling and an incredible honour.
