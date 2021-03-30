Limerick's Nicola Dore competes at World Para Powerlifting World Cup

KILCORNAN'S Nicola Dore represented Ireland at the World Para Powerlifting World Cup in Manchester on Friday last.

Nicola explained: “It was an extremely tough competition probably my toughest as the judges were incredibly strict, but I didn't go down without a fight.”

Claiming her third lift and securing a place on the rankings for 2021, Nicola is now in the top five.

After a tough year facing restrictions on training and pushing through by herself due to the pandemic, Kilcornan could not be prouder of you Nicola who recorded a Personal Best and a ranking.

To be back raising the bar for Limerick and Ireland after so long away from the stage is sure to be an incredible feeling and an incredible honour.