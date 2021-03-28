Munster Rugby sweat on Peter O'Mahony ahead of big Toulouse test

MUNSTER Rugby will be hoping team captain Peter O'Mahony can recover from a leg injury in time to feature in their Heineken Champions Cup last 16 clash next weekend.

Flanker O'Mahony was forced off with a leg injury early in the second half of Munster's disappointing Guinness Pro14 final defeat to Leinster at the RDS on Saturday.

Speaking after the game, Munster head coach Johann van Graan said of O'Mahony's injury: "He’s struggling a bit. He’s got a deep cut to his leg. We’ll know a bit more later, but it didn’t look good.”

Munster's glamour Heineken Champions Cup last 16 tie with French champions Toulouse kicks-off at 3pm at Thomond Park on Saturday.

Should Munster overcome Toulouse next weekend, Johann van Graan's charges will be away to the winners of the Wasps v Clermont Auvergne tie in the quarter-finals on the following weekend.