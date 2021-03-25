Crescent College Comprehensive host virtual charity run on Good Friday

ON Good Friday, April 2, Crescent College Comprehensive S.J. will be hosting a virtual 5/10km charity run in aid of the Daughters of Charity.

The Daughters of Charity support persons with intellectual disabilities in the Limerick and Tipperary region. Crescent College Comprehensive are delighted to be raising funds for such a worthwhile cause.

Many students have been privileged to work alongside this charity through the schools Fast Friends programme and/or during their social placement in fifth year.

In preparation for the run, students and staff have been engaging with our Strava challenge. Each year group is participating as a team and working together to try and complete the most KMs in a given week. Competition between years and staff is heating up.

Principal of Crescent College Comprehensive, Mr Diarmuid Mullins outlined; “This is a fantastic opportunity for all current pupils,parents,past pupils, staff and the wider school community to get involved in supporting a great cause.

"Crescent's link with the Daughters of Charity is central to our student experience in which we always strive to develop young adults with a social justice perspective and a commitment to help other people in society.”

Registration for the run is €5 for students and €10 for adults and can be done through the miscellaneous easy payments section on crescentsj.com pay.easypaymentsplus.com

There is a free t-shirt for the first 250 registered.