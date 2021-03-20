WATCH: Keith Earls' classy try inspires Ireland to stunning win over England

A TERRIFIC first half try from Limerick winger Keith Earls inspired Ireland to a stunning 32-18 victory over England on CJ Stander's last appearance in a green jersey at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Ireland saved their best performance of the Six Nations championship for last as Andy Farrell's charges completely outplayed the visitors from start to finish to record a comprehensive win.

Two first half tries from Earls and Jack Conan, as well as 22 points from the boot of Jonathan Sexton, helped Ireland claim a third win of the campaign.

The game marked CJ Stander's 51st and final outing for Ireland as the Munster number eight confirmed his decision to retire from rugby this June.

Ireland lost centre Bundee Aki to a red card in the 63rd minute for a high tackle on Billy Vunipola.

The sides traded early penalties through Jonathan Sexton for Ireland and Owen Farrell for England, before Limerick winger Keith Earls lit the game up in the 23rd minute.

From a training ground routine from, Ireland went long off the lineout with, Jack Conan outjumping Tom Curry before popping the ball down to Keith Earls who was running an inside line.

The Munster speedster, who recently celebrated a contract extension, then raced through the gap, jinking past a couple of defenders before blazing his way to the line. A glorious score!

Sexton's successful conversion made it 10-3.

Ireland grabbed a second try three minutes before half-time when number eight Jack Conan dotted down after a terrific piece of attacking play by the home side. Conan made the most of a big gap in the defensive line to step out of Luke Cowan-Dickie's tackle before sprinting through and stretching for the line. The score came after 23 phases of excellent, controlled, accurate Irish play.

Sexton added the extras to help Ireland into that significant 14-point interval lead, 20-6.

Sexton added four second half penalties to ease Ireland to an impressive victory, with England managing to put a better gloss on the scoreboard through tries from Ben Youngs and Johnny May after Aki's dismissal.

SCORERS: Ireland: Keith Earls, Jack Conon try each, Jonathan Sexton six pens, two cons. England: Ben Youngs, Johnny May try each, Owen Farrell two pens, Elliot Daly con.

IRELAND: Hugo Keenan (UCD/Leinster); Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster), Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster), Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht), Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster); Jonathan Sexton (St. Mary's College/Leinster) (capt), Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster); Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster), Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster), Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster), Iain Henderson (Academy/Ulster), Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster), CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster), Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster), Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster). Replacements: Ronan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster), Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster), Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster), Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster), Peter O'Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster), Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster), Ross Byrne (Leinster), Jordan Larmour (St. Mary's College/Leinster).

ENGLAND: Elliot Daly (Saracens); Anthony Watson (Bath), Ollie Lawrence (Worcester Warriors), Owen Farrell (Saracens) (capt), Jonny May (Gloucester); George Ford (Leicester Tigers), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers); Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Charlie Ewels (Bath), Mark Wilson (Newcastle Falcons), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Billy Vunipola (Saracens). Replacements: Jamie George (Saracens), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers), Will Stuart (Bath), Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs), Ben Earl (Bristol Bears), Dan Robson (Wasps), George Martin (Leicester Togers), Joe Marchant (Harlequins).

REFEREE: Mathieu Raynal (France)