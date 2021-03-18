Sadness at passing of Tommy Greene Jnr

THERE has been widespread sadness in recent days with news of the passing of Tommy Greene Jnr, Ballyglass, Ardnacrusha, Co. Clare and Limerick.

The late Tommy Greene Jnr was a member of Castletroy Golf Club, graduating from the junior ranks, so when he joined Lahinch Golf Club in 1992, he played most of his links golf during the summer months.

Unfortunately, due to work commitments which involved overseas travel, he had less opportunities to play the Old Course over recent years. However, when time permitted and the opportunity arose, Tommy enjoyed travelling to West Clare where he could ‘catch up’ with family and friends while hitting the famous fairways.

After graduating from NIHE, now UL in Limerick, Tommy worked as Cargo Development Manager with Aer Rianta, based at Shannon Airport, before moving into the private sector. He forged a career within the global aviation logistics industry and was COO at Diplomat Freight Services (DFS) based at their Limerick Offices.

Tommy loved team sports and, over the years, played rugby with Garryowen FC, soccer with Vereker Clements and Gaelic Football & Hurling with Monaleen GAA while representing his home club, Castletroy GC, in the Jimmy Bruen Shield.

It is with regret that Garryowen FC has learned of the passing of Tommy Greene, may he rest in peace. We extend our deepest condolences to Tommy’s family and friends. Funeral details to follow. pic.twitter.com/9aDCBwe8RM March 16, 2021

Tommy loved ‘the craic’ and was always courteous, wonderful company and had a great sense of humour. His warm smile and gentle manner will be remembered by all who knew him, and he will be deeply missed by his many friends and colleagues at Lahinch Golf Club.

The late Tommy Greene is survived by his wife Sandy; daughters Ashley and Megan; parents Tom and Mairead; sister Maria; extended family and wide circle of friends.

In keeping with Government advice & HSE guidelines on public gatherings, a private family cremation takes place in Shannon Crematorium on today Thursday, March 18.

The cremation begins at 12 noon and may be viewed at https://shannoncrematorium.com/content/26-live-streaming from 11:50 am Password: TG12GL

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.