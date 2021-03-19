Ex-Munster winger Alex Wootton 'honoured' to sign two-year deal with Connacht

WINGER Alex Wootton has is to join Connacht Rugby on a two-year contract at the end of the season having spent this campaign on loan from Munster at the Sportsground.

Twenty six-year-old Wootton, who joined Connacht on loan from Munster last summer, has enjoyed a hugely impressive debut season at the Sportsground.

Wootton, who lined out for Garryowen in the All-Ireland League, has scored nine tries in the PRO14 this season.

The exciting Wootton first made his Munster debut in September 2016 and went to make 39 appearances for the province, scoring 13 tries in the process.



Wootton, who is originally from Stockport, can play anywhere across the back three and has been capped for Ireland at Sevens and U20 level.

Wootton became just the second Munster player in history to score four tries in a PRO14 game - the first being Mike Mullins in 2001 - in Munster's first ever game against Cheetahs at Thomond Park in September 2017.

He made his Champions Cup debut against Leicester Tigers at Thomond Park in December 2017 and finished the season as Munster's top try-scorer with nine tries in 22 games.

Replying to the announcement of his new contract at Connacht, Wootton said: "Thank you to everyone who have welcomed me and my partner over the past year at Connacht Rugby. I am honoured at the opportunity to commit 100% to this club for the next 2 years. Very much looking forward to it and everything Galway has to offer."