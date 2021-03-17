Munster's Johann van Graan; 'Neil Cronin's a very important player for us'

MUNSTER head coach says scrum-half Neil Cronin is a late developer in playing terms and a 'very important player' for the club into the future.

Limerick half-back Cronin recently signed a new two-year contract extension that will see them remain with the province until at least June 2023.

Currently rehabbing an ACL knee injury, Cronin has made 24 appearances for Munster to date. The 28-year-old impressed when coming on against Scarlets in the season opener, but was unlucky to sustain a long-term injury while training in October.

The scrum-half’s latest contract extension is credit to his performances to-date and allows him the time to recover fully and make his mark further when he returns to the red jersey.

Munster head coach Johahn van Graan said of Cronin: “Neil is a guy that we spotted in clubland a few years ago. I brought him into my office and said, ‘listen, if you want a shot at professional rugby you’ll have to work extremely hard’, but he’s grabbed his chances with both hands when he’s played for us.

“He’s played the Champions Cup. I remember him making his Champions Cup debut in the Exeter game a few years ago, away. He’s been a really consistent performer.

“He’s worked so hard in lockdown and then he got that ACL injury in training. He’s working his socks off to get back, but we won’t see him again for another two or three months at least.

"We’re really glad that he’s staying at Munster. He’s a late developer and he’s a very important player for us going forward at nine.”