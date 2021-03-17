Munster coach Graham Rowntree says sending CJ Stander off with silverware would be ideal

MUNSTER forwards coach Graham Rowntree says sending CJ Stander into retirement this summer with medals in his pockets would be the perfect send-off.

Thirty year old Stander conformed on Tuesday that he plans to retire from rugby at the end of this season.

Munster forwards coach Rowntree first worked with Stander on the Lions tour to New Zealand in 2017.

Reacting to the shock news that Stander is calling time on his career after making 150 appearances for Munster and winning his 50th Ireland cap on Sunday last, Rowntree described the South African-born number eight as 'a great rugby player, but a great bloke more importantly.

Rowntree said: "What a loss. Gutted. So sorry to see him go. Delighted he is doing it on his terms but plenty of rugby for him to play before he does it.

"What a shock to us all. He's a great bloke, a great rugby player, but a great bloke more importantly. We'll miss him around here. Literally, some big shoes to fill.

“He’s a giver. He’s a giver. He’ll tell you or pass on secrets and tips to the young guys, but that’s the beauty of how train. We do a lot of live, intense competition, where guys have got to perform, and if they’re not performing, the likes of CJ will help them, and help coach and nurture them through."

Asked what traits had helped Stander to so far in the game, Rowntree said: "Attitude. Attitude, and a want to get better. Physically, he’s got it and I keep teasing him ‘you would have made a great tight-head prop’. He tells me he was too skilful for that!

"No. Attitude, wanting to get better, his humility and wanting to get better. He would take advice. You never have to criticise the guy because he’s so honest. You never have to be on his case, but I’d say whatever you’re doing, whatever drill you have planned or you’re organising, he’ll be the first guy in the drill.

"He’s be the first guy who’d grab the shield. ‘Right, what are we doing here?’ And the guys could pick up on that.

"He’s just been exemplary, in that attitude and want to get better, and factually, cos all the data is there these days in terms of sports data and GPS and game output, he works harder than most players, just in terms of what he does. That’s his running metrics and his involvements in the game.”

Asked for his thoughts on Stander being part of a Lions tour for the second time this summer, Rowntree said: "They could do worse than taking him because he's a proven performer on the big stage, he knows those South Africans as well, so he can do worse than picking CJ.

"That area of selection, I'm sure, we'll be tightly contested with the back-rowers."

And the best way for Stander to depart Limerick, Munster and Ireland this summer?

"Winning. Winning every game, every week from now on. Give him what he deserves. He’s not on his own in that."