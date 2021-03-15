WATCH: Ireland's CJ Stander eyes 'great match-up' against England

MUNSTER number eight CJ Stander reach a milestone of gaining 50 caps for Ireland when playing a key role in the side's nail-biting 27-24 Guinness Six Nations victory over Scotland at Edinburgh on Sunday.

Stander made his Ireland debut against Wales in 2016 and has notched up 60 points to date for the team.

The 30-year-old was pleased with Ireland's narrow success over the Scots and is looking forward to next Saturday's final round showdown with England at the Aviva Stadium, 4.45pm.

Stander told Virgin Media Sport: "We wanted to build on the Italy week, we came here and we knew we had to win. Of course we were under pressure and we just wanted to build on that and get two wins from the last two games and hopefully we can go on next week, train well and play against a great England team who are up again, so it is going to be a great match-up.

"I think it was a good finish, a good start and a good finish. In between, we let them back into the game and there are things we want to fix going into next weekend especially.

"You don't have a lot of chances in this game, but we stuck together at the end and we got the win."

Ireland's impressive defensive line-out display was a key factor in their narrow win over Scotland.

Stander said: "Yes, the boys put a lot of work into the line-out and they really study what they need to do and that just shows the players we have in the locks, with the brains they have. I thought they were going to give me a chance to jump a little bit, no, they told but to stay out.

"We will just build on that, it is just something we want to keep working on with Paul (O'Connell) as well, it is something we pride ourselves on, putting pressure on the other team."