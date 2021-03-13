Munster head coach Johann van Graan hails 'complete performance' in win over Scarlets

HEAD coach Johann van Graan said Munster have produced a 'very complete performance' in securing a 28-10 bonus point victory over the Scarlets in filthy wet and windy conditions at Thomond Park on Friday night.

Out-half Joey Carbery scooped the Man of the Match accolade as he made his first start for the province in 14 months. Carbery played for an hour ahead of Munster's Guinness PRO14 final against Leinster on March 27 and the glamour Champions Cup last 16 clash with Toulouse a week later.

Carbery made a terrific break from inside his own half which led to a first half try for Shane Daly and also nailed all of his four kicks in goal in dreadful weather conditions.

Johann van Graan was pleased with his side's performance. The province made seven changes from the line-up which defeated Connacht seven days later.

Van Graan told Leader Sport: "That was horrendous conditions at stages, the wind and the rain came and went again. It was really cold.

"I am really pleased with the result and the bonus point in those conditions.

"I must say that was a very complete performance from our side, I thought our line-out functioned very well, I thought we mauled well.

"We kicked well, our discipline in D was really, really good. Look, we finished our opportunities with four converted tries, so really happy with that.

"The Scarlets are a very good side and we kept them out until the 80th minute for their try."

Van Graan said Joey Carbery's game management had been very good. He was also keen to mention the strength in depth Munster have at out-half. Regular number 10 JJ Hanrahan started Friday night's game at inside centre

"Joey's display was very good. I thought he started the game very well with that step off his one foot and that kick that he got away. I thought he defended well, really clear in his communication.

"Obviously that was a pretty special counterattack try that we scored and his general game management I thought was good, so really happy with his 60 minutes."

"He has come off the bench twice and he has now started a game. He will still take some time and we will look after him week to week.

"There is some real good competition in the squad for that number 10 jersey for the weeks to come. I thought Jack Crowley did really well in his 20 minutes in the conditions.

"JJ and Ben Healy, we have Jake Flannery as well, so I am really happy with where we are at with the 10. Tonight was a real squad effort of all 23 players."

The major disappointment from the game from a Munster point of view was the unfortunate injury picked up by Fineen Wycherley in the opening half which forced him to be replaced.

"Look, it is never nice to see a player being stretchered off. He is gone to hospital. We will await further feedback and from a club perspective we wish him the very best and as soon as we know more we will let people know."