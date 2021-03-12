Joey Carbery inspires Munster to victory over Scarlets

JOEY Carbery turned in a Man of the Match display on his first start in 14 months as Munster recorded an emphatic 28-10 bonus point win over Scarlets in the Guinness PRO14 at a stormy Thomond Park on Friday night.

Munster, already assured of a Guinness PRO14 final showdown with Leinster in Dublin on March 27, led the game played in filthy wet and winditions 21-3 at half-time.

The home side kicked off the scoring in the 20th minute when powerful number eight Gavin Coombes struck for his ninth try on the season. Man ofd the Match Carbery converted for 7-0.

After Scarlets had opened their account with an Angus O'Brien penalty, Munster struck for their second try.

Carbery was the creator when making a terrific break from half way before linking with winger Shane Daly who dotted down. The out-half also duly added the conversion for 14-3.

Munster lost the unfortunate Fineen Wycherley to an injury and he was replaced by the promising young Alex Kendellen who was making his Munster senior debut.

The home side's third try arrived on the stroke of half time as Scarlets lots Aaron Shingler to a yellow card. Munster made the most of the numerical advantage when hooker Niall Scannell powered over off a well-executed maul, while Carbery superbly drilled the conversion over the crossbar through a howling wind.

Munster's bonus point try came courtesy of replacement hooker Kevin O'Byrne on the hour mark.

MUNSTER: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Damien de Allende, JJ Hanrahan, Shane Daly; Joey Carbery, Nick McCarthy; James Cronin, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland (CAPT); Fineen Wycherley, Jack O'Sullivan, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Kevin O'Byrne, Jeremy Loughman, John Ryan, Thomas Ahern, Alex Kendellen, Paddy Patterson, Jack Crowley, Darren Sweetnam.



SCARLETS: Johnny McNicholl; Tom Prydie, Tyler Morgan, Steff Hughes (CAPT), Steff Evans; Angus O’Brien, Dane Blacker; Steffan Thomas, Marc Jones, Pieter Scholtz, Morgan Jones, Sam Lousi, Aaron Shingler, Jac Morgan, Sione Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Taylor Davies, Kemsley Mathias, Alex Jeffries, Tevita Ratuva, Uzair Cassiem, Will Homer, Paul Asquith, Johnny Williams.

REFEREE: Sean Gallagher (IRFU)