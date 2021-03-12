Treaty United 'Fan Membership Deal' now available online

Treaty United FC have this morning announced full details of their fan membership deal which is now on sale. The Limerick based club is busy preparing for the start of the League of Ireland season for the first time and for their second season in the Women’s National league.

Treaty United Chairman, Conn Murray commented “We’re a not-for-profit club which is rooted in the community and we need the support of fans all across the mid-west and beyond. This brilliant new deal offers a great deal for fans and an opportunity to contribute to the development of the club. We guarantee that every cent will go directly to the development of the club.

For less than €5 per week, fans can directly contribute to the club by signing up to a new fan membership deal.

The new fan membership scheme launched today will include for fans:

A free LOITV streaming pass for all our senior men’s and women’s games this season;

Exclusive behind the scenes access including webinars with the Chairman and first team managers during the season;

Monthly newsletter exclusively for members;

An introductory welcome pack for members;

A commitment that all funds contributed will be invested directly in the club



The price of buying the deal will be

Adults: €240 for the year or €20 per month

Families €260 or €21.60 per month

Seniors (Over 65s): €120 for the year or €12 per month

Junior membership package €20 for the year (note this does not include the streaming offer)



To purchase the package or further information visit here:

The club also announced that it is partnering with online platform Clubforce for the sale of memberships, match tickets and other commercial opportunities.

Concluding, Conn Murray said “The countdown is on now for the start of the season and excitement is building. This fan membership is the next best thing to being there on match night and free streaming access to all of our games will allow supporters to watch all the on-field action."