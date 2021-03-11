Munster Rugby name starting XV for Scarlets PRO14 clash

The Munster team has been named for Friday’s Guinness PRO14 clash against Scarlets at Thomond Park (8pm). There are seven changes to the side that beat Connacht and secured a place in the Guinness PRO14 final last week.

Out-half Joey Carbery makes his first start since January 2020 having made two appearances off the bench since returning from long-term injury last month. Calvin Nash, Damian de Allende, JJ Hanrahan, Nick McCarthy, Jean Kleyn and Jack O’Sullivan also come into the side. Mike Haley starts at full-back with Nash and Shane Daly on either flank.

There is a new-look centre partnership with Hanrahan and de Allende starting in midfield together for the first time. Carbery is joined by scrum-half McCarthy in the half-backs.

The front row of James Cronin, Niall Scannell and Stephen Archer is unchanged.

Kleyn joins captain Billy Holland in the second row with Fineen Wycherley moving to the back row alongside O’Sullivan and Gavin Coombes.

Back-row forward Alex Kendellen, who was playing schools rugby with PBC last season, is in line to make his Munster debut having featured in six games for Munster A this season.

Thomas Ahern, who has made four appearances so far this season, and Jack Crowley, who made his debut away to Ulster in January, are also included among the replacements.

Paddy Patterson is in line to make his Munster debut as he provides the scrum-half cover.

Munster: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Damian de Allende, JJ Hanrahan, Shane Daly; Joey Carbery, Nick McCarthy; James Cronin, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland (C); Fineen Wycherley, Jack O’Sullivan, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Jeremy Loughman, John Ryan, Thomas Ahern, Alex Kendellen, Paddy Patterson, Jack Crowley, Darren Sweetnam.

Scarlets: Johnny McNicholl; Tom Prydie, Tyler Morgan, Steff Hughes (CAPT), Steff Evans; Angus O’Brien, Dane Blacker; Steffan Thomas, Marc Jones, Pieter Scholtz, Morgan Jones, Sam Lousi, Aaron Shingler, Jac Morgan, Sione Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Taylor Davies, Kemsley Mathias, Alex Jeffries, Tevita Ratuva, Uzair Cassiem, Will Homer, Paul Asquith, Johnny Williams.

When?

Friday, March 12 at 8pm

Where?

Thomond Park

Broadcast

Live on TG4, eir Sport 2, Premier Sports 2, Super Sport (SA), ESPN+ (USA) & pro14.tv.