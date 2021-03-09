Munster Rugby receive injury boost ahead of key fixtures

THE Munster squad is continuing their preparations at their High Performance Centre at UL ahead of Friday night’s Guinness PRO14 clash against Scarlets at Thomond Park (8pm).

On the injury front, Matt Gallagher will return to team training this week having recovered from a shoulder injury suffered against Zebre in November.

FLanker Chris Cloete suffered an ankle injury against Connacht on Friday night and will undergo a scan this week.

In player news, Ireland internationals Craig Casey, Andrew Conway and Chris Farrell return to Ireland camp this week ahead of their game against Scotland.

Shane Daly will remain with the Munster squad.

Munster secured their place in the Guinness PRO14 final with two games to space following their victory over Leinster on Friday last. Munster will take on old rivals Leinster in the final in Dublin on Saturday, March 27.

Continuing to rehab: Dan Goggin (hand), Neil Cronin (knee), RG Snyman (knee).