Limerick GAA launches special 1921 commemorative jersey

LIMERICK GAA have launched a special limited edition jersey.

The Official Limerick GAA player fit commemoration jersey commemorates the Treaty county’s All-Ireland senior Hurling victory in 1921 and the first time the Liam MacCarthy cup was presented to the winning team.

The jersey is a replica of the one worn by the winning team in 1921 but features all the benefits of a modern-day jersey, with high-performance fabric that transports moisture away from the skin.

The jersey features a hooped design and an image of the Liam MacCarthy Cup on the sleeve.

The one off jersey can be purchased at www.oneills.com/shop-by-team/gaa-county/limerick-gaa.html?