Haley's terrific solo try fires Munster into Guinness PRO14 final

MUNSTER booked their first Guinness PRO14 final appearance since 2017 after edging past Connacht 20-17 at Thomond Park on Friday night.

A terrific individual second half try from full-back Mike Haley proved crucial as Munster guaranteed top spot in Conference B to book their final spot with two games to spare.

The home side secured the precious derby win, despite a faltering line-out.

Munster have now won their last seven fixtures against Connacht since Connacht’s 20-16 victory in Galway in

October 2017 whilst Connacht’s only win on Munster’s soil since 1986 was at Thomond Park in November

2015.





Connacht deservedly led 10-7 at the end of a scrppy opening 40 minutes. The visitors took the lead on six minutes when winger Matt Healy dotted down. Out-half Jack Carty added the conversion for 7-0.

Munster were on level terms at the start of the second quarter when prop James Cronin powered over from close range. Healy's conversion levelled the game at 7-7.

A Carty penalty in the 27th minute helped earn Connacht that three-point half-time advantage.

A Healy penalty soon after the restart drew Munster level before Haley's excellent 58th minute try, converted by Healy, helped the home side into a 17-10 lead.

To their credit, Connacht rallied and Paul Boyle powered over from close range, with Carty's conversion tying the scores at 17-17.

It was then left to substitute Joey Carbery to kick the match-winning points for Munster with a penalty from in front of the posts.

MUNSTER: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly; Ben Healy, Craig Casey; James Cronin, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Fineen Wycherley, Billy Holland (Capt); Jack O’Donoghue, Chris Cloete, Gavin Coombes. Replacements: Kevin O'Byrne, Jeremy Loughman, John Ryan, Jean Kleyn, Jack O'Sullivan, Nick McCarthy, Joey Carbery, Damien de Allende.

CONNACHT: Tiernan O’Halloran, John Porch, Tom Daly, Bundee Aki, Matt Healy, Jack Carty, Caolin Blade, Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan, Finl Bealham, Ultan Dillane, Gavin Thornbury, Jarrad Butler (Capt), Conor Oliver, Paul Boyle. Replacements: Shane Delahunt, Matthew Burke, Jack Aungier, Niall Murray, Eoghan Masterson, Kieran Marmion, Sean O’Brien, Alex Wootton.

REFEREE: Chris Busby (IRFU)