Munster coach Johann van Graan: 'Andrew Conway's got X-factor'

MUNSTER head coach Johann van Graan says Andrew Conway, one of four players released back to the province this week from Ireland Six Nations camp, remains one of the premier wingers in Ireland.

Conway returned to Munster's starting line-up for the first time since December in their recent PROI14 victory over Edinburgh in Scotland.

Winger Conway, new cap Craig Casey, centre Chris Farrell and winger Shane Daly are available for selection for Munster in Friday night's big Guinness PRO14 clash with Connacht at Thomond Park, 7.35pm.

Johann van Graan said: “Andrew’s in a very good place. Obviously he played against Edinburgh for us, it was a comeback performance after quite a bit of time away from the game. He’s in a very good space and he’s available for selection on the weekend.

“He’s still one of the premier wingers in Ireland and still one of the important players: phenomenal in the air, his finishing ability, his X-factor. There’s a long season to go and he;s very important for us in terms of where we want to get to in the coming weeks.”

Victory for Munster over Connacht at Thomond Park on Friday night would secure their first Guinness PRO14 final appearance since 2017.