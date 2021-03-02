Treaty Utd secure gritty draw with Kevin Sheedy's Waterford FC in historic fixture

TREATY United's first ever senior men's fixture ended in a gritty 1-1 draw with Premier Division Waterford FC at WIT Arena, Waterford on Tuesday night.

The distinction of scoring the first ever goal for Treaty United' in senior men's football fell to former Corbally United schoolboy star Joel Coustrain, who had had spells at Shamrock Rovers and Cork City in recent seasons.

This was First Division Treaty United's first pre-season friendly ahead of the start of their league campaign later this month.

Waterford FC are managed this season by former Everton and Rep of Ireland midfielder Kevin Sheedy, who is assisted by Mike Newell.

Twenty five-year-old Joel Coustrain, who also previously had spells at Sheffield United and Raith Rovers, fired the Tommy Barrett-managed Treaty side into a 17th minute lead when he converted from close range.

It had been a bright opening half from Treaty with Sean McSweeney striking the woodwork early on.

Two quick saves in quick concession by Treaty's Cappamore goalkeeper Tadhg Ryan paved the way for former Rep of Ireland under-age international Coustrain to open the scoring.

Treaty manager Tommy Barrett made a host of substitutions at half time as Kieran Hanlon, Shane Cusack, Callum McNamara, Mark Walsh, Alan Murphy and William Armshaw replaced Ryan, Fleming, Coustrain, O'Donnell, Lowth and O'Dwyer.

Premier Division Waterford drew level in the second half when John Martin got the final touch following a free-kick.

Treaty United kick off their SSE Airtricity League First Division campaign against Bray Wanderers at the Carlisle Grounds on Friday, March 26.

TREATY UNITED: Tadhg Ryan, Charlie Fleming, Clyde O'Connell, Anthony O'Donnell, Sean McSweeney, Matt Keane, Sean Lowth, Joel Coustrain, Edmond O'Dwyer, Dean George, Jack Lynch. Subs: Shane Cusack, Kieran Hanlon, Alan Murphy, William Armshaw, Mark Walsh, Callum McNamara.

WATERFORD FC: Connor (Capt), O'Keeffe, Brennan, Collins, Stafford, Trialist A, Sobowale, Mashigo, Griffin, Kavanagh, Mutswunguma. Subs: P Martin, J Martin, Phelan, Trialist B, O Reilly, Trialist C, C Power.