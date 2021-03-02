Munster provide injury update ahead of Connacht fixture

THE Munster squad are continuing their preparations at their High Performance Centre at UL this week ahead of Friday night’s Guinness PRO14 clash against Connacht at Thomond Park (7.35pm).

Munster report that World Cup-winning second row R G Snyman is continuing his rehabilitation from a long-term knee injury. The South African has this week progressed onto the next phase of his rehab, which includes running.

In player news, Ireland internationals Craig Casey, Andrew Conway, Shane Daly and Chris Farrell return to Munster training this week.

On the injury front, Roman Salanoa was removed with a head injury in Cardiff on Friday and is undergoing the Return To Play protocols.

Academy lock Thomas Ahern sustained a head injury in training last week and is completing the Return To Play protocols this week.

Continuing to rehab: Dan Goggin (hand), Matt Gallagher (shoulder), Neil Cronin (knee), RG Snyman (knee).