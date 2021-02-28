Limerick players named on LGFA Junior Team of the Championship

TWO Limerick players have been named on the TG4/Ladies Gaelic Football Junior team of the championship.

Talented defender Rebekah Daly, of Athea, was included at corner back in the side, while Áine Cunningham, of Dromcollogher-Broadford, was included at wing forward on the Junior team of the championship.

Both players played starring roles as Limerick advanced to the TG4 All-Ireland junior ladies football semi-finals before ultimately losing out to Fermanagh in Kinnegad.

Five Fermanagh players were named on the Junior Team of the Championship, as selected by the LGFA’s All Star committee.  

Wicklow who lost out to Fermanagh in the final had seven players included on the Junior Team of the Year selection. Antrim’s Saoirse Tennyson was also included.

 

Junior Team of the Championship 

Shauna Murphy – Fermanagh 
Emily Mulhall – Wicklow 
Sarah Jane Winders – Wicklow 
Rebekah Daly – Limerick  
Alanna Conroy – Wicklow 
Saoirse Tennyson – Antrim 
Sarah McCarville – Fermanagh 
Aoife Gorman – Wicklow 
Róisín O’Reilly – Fermanagh 
Áine Cunningham – Limerick 
Laura Hogan – Wicklow 
Aisling Maguire – Fermanagh 
Eimear Smyth – Fermanagh 
Meadhbh Deeney – Wicklow  
Marie Kealy – Wicklow 