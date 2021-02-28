Limerick players named on LGFA Junior Team of the Championship
Limerick's Áine Cunningham has been included on the TG4/Ladies Gaelic Football Junior team of the championship
TWO Limerick players have been named on the TG4/Ladies Gaelic Football Junior team of the championship.
Talented defender Rebekah Daly, of Athea, was included at corner back in the side, while Áine Cunningham, of Dromcollogher-Broadford, was included at wing forward on the Junior team of the championship.
Both players played starring roles as Limerick advanced to the TG4 All-Ireland junior ladies football semi-finals before ultimately losing out to Fermanagh in Kinnegad.
Five Fermanagh players were named on the Junior Team of the Championship, as selected by the LGFA’s All Star committee.
Wicklow who lost out to Fermanagh in the final had seven players included on the Junior Team of the Year selection. Antrim’s Saoirse Tennyson was also included.
Junior Team of the Championship
Shauna Murphy – Fermanagh
Emily Mulhall – Wicklow
Sarah Jane Winders – Wicklow
Rebekah Daly – Limerick
Alanna Conroy – Wicklow
Saoirse Tennyson – Antrim
Sarah McCarville – Fermanagh
Aoife Gorman – Wicklow
Róisín O’Reilly – Fermanagh
Áine Cunningham – Limerick
Laura Hogan – Wicklow
Aisling Maguire – Fermanagh
Eimear Smyth – Fermanagh
Meadhbh Deeney – Wicklow
Marie Kealy – Wicklow
