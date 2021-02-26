WATCH: Munster grind out vital Cardiff win as Joey Carbery makes return
Munster winger Calvin Nash is tackled by Kirby Myhill, of Cardiff Blues, in Friday night's PRO14 fixture at the Cardiff Arms Park
MUNSTER boosted their hopes of securing a Guinness PRO14 final place after recording a hard fought 20-11 victory over Cardiff Blues at the Cardiff Arms Park on Friday night
The game saw Joey Carbery's long-awaited return from an ankle injury as the Ireland out-half was introduced as a 65th minute replacement.
Carbery was making his first appearance for the province since the start of January last year and marked it by landing a late conversion as Munster made it four wins on the bounce against the Blues.
Munster are now nine points clear of second-placed Connacht in Conference B of the PRO14. The Irish provinces meet at Thomond Park on Friday next, 8pm.
Victory for Munster then would guarantee a first Guinness PRO14 final appearance for Munster since 2017.
Cardiff hit the front in the 12th minute with a try from second-row Seb Davies. Soon after lock Davies picked up a yellow card, but Munster's only reward during the time he was off the pitch was a JJ Hanrahan penalty on 28 minutes.
Back came Cardiff and a Ben Thomas penalty had the Welsh region 8-3 to the good after 37 minutes.
The see-saw nature of the scoring continued just before the break as Hanrahan's second successful penalty cut the home side;s advantage to two points, 8-6, at half-time.
WATCH:— eir Sport (@eirSport) February 26, 2021
He's back!
Fantastic to see Joey Carbery back in action after injury.
Go well Joey!
Live on eir Sport 1!#GuinnessPRO14 #CBLvMUN pic.twitter.com/u2ga6aIOHm
The Blues lead was out to five points, 11-6, when Thomas kicked an excellent 52nd minute penalty from the visitors' 10 metre line.
To their credit, Munster hit back immediately scoring from the restart as second-row Jean Kleyn dotted down after the visitors made ground thanks to Hanrahan's well-judged chip kick. The out-half also converted for a 13-11 Munster lead.
Munster then sealed the win late on when scoring a crucial second try off a well-executed driving maul with Carbery nailing the conversion.
WATCH:— eir Sport (@eirSport) February 26, 2021
Cardiff 11-13 Munster
Jean Kleyn following some great Munster pressure to get over the line to open their try scoring account of the evening.
Live on eir Sport 1!#GuinnessPRO14 #CBLvMUN pic.twitter.com/RKjXCuanHk
SCORERS: Cardiff Blues: Seb Davies try, Ben Thomas two pens. Munster: Jean Kleyn, Niall Scannell try each, JJ Hanrahan ywo pens, con, Joey Carbery con.
CARDIFF BLUES: Matthew Morgan, Owen lane, Mason Grady, Rey Lee-Lo, Aled Summerhill, Ben Thomas, Jamie Hill; Corey Domachowski, Kirby Myhill, Dimitri Arhip, Seb Davies, Rory Thornton, Shane Lewis-Hughes, Elliis Jenkins, Josh Turnbull (Capt). Replacements: Liam Belcher, Theo Bevacqua, Kieron Assiratti, James Ratti, Olly Robinson, Lewis Jones, Max Llewellyn, Dan Fish.
WATCH:— eir Sport (@eirSport) February 26, 2021
Cardiff 11-18 Munster
'Welcome back Joey!'
The Munster back line powers over the line to give Munster the game.
But what a great way for Joey Carbery to kick his first points on his return with the conversion.
Live on eir Sport 1!#GuinnessPRO14 #CBLvMUN pic.twitter.com/wOQ2QwRHqR
MUNSTER: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Rory Scannell, Damian de Allende, Shane Daly; JJ Hanrahan, Nick McCarthy; James Cronin, Kevin O’Byrne, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Jack O’Donoghue (Capt), Chris Cloete, Jack O’Sullivan. Replacements: Niall Scannell, Liam O’Connor, Roman Salanoa, Billy Holland, Gavin Coombes, Paddy Patterson, Joey Carbery, Darren Sweetnam.
REFERE: Adam Jones (Wales)
