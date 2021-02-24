WATCH: Limerick's Sarah Lavin in terrific form in Madrid ahead of European Indoors

LIMERICK sprint hurdler Sarah Lavin continued her terrific form ahead of the upcoming European Indoor Championships when setting two personal bests in the space of an hour in Madrid on Wednesday evening.

Lisnagry athlete Lavin, of Emerald AC, stormed to a third placed finish in the final of the 60m hurdles at the World Athletics Indoor Tour event in the Spanish capital.

Lavin clocked an impressive personal best time of 8.13 for the final to claim a podium finish behind race winner Nadine Visser of the Netherlands.

The Emerald AC athlete, coached by Noelle Morrissey, had earlier powered her way into the final with an impressive third-placed finish in the semi-final.

Lavin clocked a new personal best time of 8.14 seconds to qualify for the final.

Coached by Noelle Morrissey, Lavin is also preparing to represent Ireland in the women's 60m hurdles at next month's European Indoor Athletics Championships.

The European Indoor Athletics' Championships take place in Torun, Poland from March 5-7.

The talented hurdler achieved the qualifying time for the European Indoors with an impressive third place finish in the 60 hurdles at the World Indoor Series Silver Meet in the Czech Republic last month.

The Limerick woman clocked an impressive 8.18 for the event in Ostrava to achieve the qualifying mark.

PB eile bainte amach ag Sarah Lavin agus í sa tríú háit sa rás ceannais!!! Dochreidte!! @sarahlavin_ comes in 3rd in the 60m hurdles final!! ‍♀️ #WorldIndoorTour@irishathletics @WorldAthletics pic.twitter.com/Rg2uO8tjao — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) February 24, 2021

It was the third time in five days that Lavin had lowered her personal best for the 60m hurdles.

The in-form Lavin continued her blistering early season form in the first series of the 60m Hurdles at the Irish Life Health Elite Micro Meet at the Sport Ireland National Indoor Arena on Saturday last.