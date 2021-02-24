Limerick soccer coach commits to top Cambodian side until 2023

LIMERICK man Conor Nestor is extending his time as head coach's job with Cambodian Premier Division soccer side Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng.

Foynes native Nestor has signed a deal with the Cambodian club which will see him remain at the helm of the South East Asian side until 2023.

The West Limerick man led Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng FC to the Cambodian League title in 2019.

Speaking about his decision to extend his time in Cambodia, Conor Nestor said: "I feel honoured to have the trust of the owners and my bosses to continue our work, my work and the staff's work, with the first team players.

"It is a real honour for me to stay here until 2023. We will continue to work hard and do everything we can to bring glory to the football club.

"I love working for the club, representing my bosses, the football club and working with these players and staff every day. It is a real privilege."

In his playing days, 36-year-old Nestor played with Foynes AFC, now Shannonside, and with the Desmond League at U-15 level under Maurice Carrig. The West Limerick man also played in two Collingwood Cups and a Harding Cup with NUI, Maynooth.

Having taken a coaching role with the Foynes AFC U14s as a 17-year-old, Nestor later worked for eight years as an FAI Development Officer in Limerick.

He also picked up his UEFA A Licence and took the reins of the Limerick FC Under-19 side in 2014.