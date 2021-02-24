CONFIRMED: Munster at home for Easter Heineken Champions Cup last 16 tie

FOLLOWING in-depth discussions with its shareholder leagues and unions, EPCR today announced revised tournament formats for the 2020/21 Heineken Champions Cup.

Both tournaments will resume with Rounds of 16 matches on Easter weekend, April 2-4, and the knockout stages will continue with quarter-finals, semi-finals and the scheduled Marseille finals on EPCR’s allocated weekends in April and May.

Munster will have a home fixture at Thomond Park for the last 16 stage of Europe's premier club rugby competition on Easter Weekend.

Munster will learn their opponents for that knock-out game following a draw on Tuesday, March 9.

Regarding the Heineken Champions Cup, the eight highest-ranked clubs in Pool A and the eight highest-ranked clubs in Pool B at the time of the suspension of the tournament have qualified for the Round of 16.

For the purposes of the draw, clubs from the same league cannot be drawn against one another, however, clubs from either pool can be drawn against one another.

A further agreed key principle of the Heineken Champions Cup draw will ensure that clubs which have won both pool stage matches on the pitch, ie. where results were not impacted by COVID-19 – will play at home in the Round of 16. Therefore, Racing 92, Leinster Rugby, Wasps, Bordeaux-Bègles and Munster Rugby will each be guaranteed a home fixture.

The clubs which are not drawn against either Racing 92, Leinster, Wasps, Bordeaux-Bègles or Munster will have their opponents, and whether they will be playing at home or away, determined as part of the draw.

2020/21 KNOCKOUT STAGE QUALIFIERS

Heineken Champions Cup: Racing 92, Leinster Rugby, Wasps, Bordeaux-Bègles, Munster Rugby, Lyon, Toulouse, La Rochelle, Scarlets, ASM Clermont Auvergne, Bristol Bears, Exeter Chiefs, Edinburgh Rugby, Gloucester Rugby, RC Toulon, Sale Sharks

NB: Racing 92, Leinster, Wasps, Bordeaux-Bègles and Munster are guaranteed home matches in the Round of 16

EPCR KEY DATES

Knockout Stage Draws: Tuesday, March 9

Rounds of 16: April 2-4

Quarter-finals: April 9-11

Semi-finals: April 30 – May 1-2

Heineken Champions Cup final: Marseille - Saturday, May 22