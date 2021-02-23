Munster Rugby issue squad update ahead of Cardiff Blues clash

THE Munster squad are continuing their preparations at the High Performance Centre at UL ahead of Friday night’s Guinness PRO14 clash against Cardiff Blues at the Arms Park (8pm).

The most interesting item from Munster's injury list is the absence of Joey Carbery from the injury list. The Ireland out half is set to make his first appearance of the season against Cardiff this weekend.

In player news, Craig Casey, Andrew Conway, Shane Daly and Chris Farrell rejoined the Ireland camp yesterday, Monday, having featured for Munster in Saturday night’s PRO14 victory over Edinburgh.

Liam Coombes completed his return-to-play protocols last week and is available for selection.

Continuing to rehab: Dan Goggin (hand), Matt Gallagher (shoulder), Neil Cronin (knee), RG Snyman (knee).