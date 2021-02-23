WATCH: Limerick GAA Club's Jerusalema dance proves huge hit on-line
Killeedy GAA Club's Health & Wellbeing Committee have produced an impressive version of the Jerusalema challenge
A VIDEO from a Co Limerick GAA Club of members performing the Jerusalema dance challenge is proving a big hit on-line.
Killeedy GAA Club's Health & Wellbeing Committee have produced the impressive video which is on their Facebook page.
Super proud of our little parish, supporting @gardainfo in the #JerusalemaChallenge while showcasing our fabulous community. All put together by @keats18 @killeedygaaHWB@KilleedyCamogie @VirginMediaNews @RTEgaa @GAA_BEO @GAAExaminer @LimkLeaderSport https://t.co/BIW3LQvxSN— Killeedy Gaa (@killeedygaa) February 21, 2021
