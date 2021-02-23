WATCH: Limerick GAA Club's Jerusalema dance proves huge hit on-line

Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

WATCH: Limerick GAA Club's Jerusalema dance proves huge hit on-line

Killeedy GAA Club's Health & Wellbeing Committee have produced an impressive version of the Jerusalema challenge

A VIDEO from a Co Limerick GAA Club of members performing the Jerusalema dance challenge is proving a big hit on-line.

Killeedy GAA Club's Health & Wellbeing Committee have produced the impressive video which is on their Facebook page.