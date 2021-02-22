Limerick's Gearóid Hegarty 'hugely honoured' to win Hurler of the Year'

HURLER of the Year Gearóid Hegarty said that while he is hugely honoured to win the PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Year award for 2020 it is a more powerful accolade for his club and family.

St Patrick's clubman Hegarty capped a memorable year by beating off Clare's Tny Kelly and Waterford's Stephen Bennett to claim the coveted prize.

All-Ireland champions Limerick bagged nine winners in the 2020 PwC GAA-GPA All-Star hurling team, with first time award winner Hegarty joined in the side by team-mates Seán Finn, Dan Morrissey, Cian Lynch, Aaron Gillane, Nickie Quaid, Diarmaid Byrnes, Kyle Hayes, and Tom Morrissey.

Speaking yesterday, towering half-forward Hegarty said Hurler of the Year was an accolade he always wanted to win.

He said: “I suppose you are always nervous, it is such a prestigious award to win and it is one I would have wanted to win. I was looking at the names who have won it over the last number of years and it is an incredibly illustrious list to join.

“You are not guaranteed anything when it comes to the All-Stars and these individual awards because it comes down to peoples' opinions. I do know you need an element of luck to go your way. It was obviously a great moment when I found out.

“I don't really know if it has sunk in yet. It kinda did sink in last (Saturday) night, we had a bit of a family get-together in the house and it was a great night. Like everything, I suppose, it is the journey along the way that is the most enjoyable thing when you look back on it, all the ups and downs along the way and through the years with Limerick and even with my club before that.

“It is something I am hugely honoured to win, but it is more powerful for my club and my family, I know my mother and father, especially my mother, got great enjoyment out of the night we had last night and seeing me on the TV with the award and bringing it home.

“It is more so for them that I am happy for than myself. Like everything it happens and you take note of it and you have to be proud of what you have done, but then it is time to move on as well.

“I don't like thinking too much about what you have done because that is when you can get stuck in the mud and people can pass you out. I am looking to get cracking on the year that is coming ahead.”