Andy Farrell confirms Ireland Rugby squad for Italian Six Nations week

Ireland coach Andy Farrell has confirmed that a squad of 36 players will reassemble on Monday morning at the IRFU High Performance Centre at the Sport Ireland Campus in west Dublin before flying to Italy to take on Franco Smith's Italian side at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday afternoon.

There were no significant injury concerns for the players who featured for their provinces in the PRO14 over the weekend and all twelve are fit to return to national camp.

The game will be aired live on VIRGIN (ROI) and ITV (NI) on Saturday with a kick off time of 14.15hrs IST.

Ireland Squad Round 3 2021 Guinness Six Nations Championship

Backs

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 30 caps

Billy Burns (Ulster) 5 caps

Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 12 caps

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) uncapped

Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 24 caps

Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Con) 1 cap

Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 90 caps

Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster) 14 caps

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 7 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 49 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 8 caps

Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary's College) 26 caps

James Lowe (Leinster) 4 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 4 caps

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 88 caps

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 32 caps

Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary's College) 96 caps

Forwards

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) uncapped

Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 19 caps

Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 4 caps

Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 17 caps

Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) 7 caps

Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 18 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 46 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 106 caps

Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 5 caps

Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 60 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 18 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 8 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 40 caps

Tom O'Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) uncapped

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 34 caps

Rhys Ruddock (Leinster/St Mary's College) 27 caps

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 33 caps

CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 48 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 30 caps

2021 Guinness Six Nations Championship

Italy v IRELAND

Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Saturday 27th February, 2021, KO 14.15

VIRGIN (ROI) ITV (NI)