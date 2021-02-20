WATCH: Record equalling night for Limerick's hurling All-Stars

It was a record equalling night for the All-Ireland winning Limerick hurlers as they claimed 9 All-Star Awards. (The second hurling side to do so, following on from Kilkenny in 1983, 2000 and 2008.

Limerick claimed the first trophy of the night as Nickie Quaid was named at number 1, with Sean Finn, who won his third All-Star in a row alongside former wing back Dan Morrissey named in the full back line. The Ahane man winning his second All-Star.

Limerick's Cian Lynch speaks to @MartyM_RTE after being named on the 2020 PwC all-stars team and pays tribute to late physio Mark van Drumpt - watch live on @rteone and @rteplayer pic.twitter.com/T4F1XhxXkQ February 20, 2021

Another man to move position this season, Kyle Hayes, also claimed an award at number 7, with Patrickswell's Diarmaid Byrnes also named in the half back line.

There was, controversially, no all star for Limerick in midfield with William O'Donoghue overlooked in the centre of the field.

It was an all 'green' line on the 40, as Lynch, Morrissey and Hegarty all claimed awards.

Limerick's Cian Lynch speaks to @MartyM_RTE after being named on the 2020 PwC all-stars team and pays tribute to late physio Mark van Drumpt - watch live on @rteone and @rteplayer pic.twitter.com/T4F1XhxXkQ — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) February 20, 2021

The full forward line saw one Limerick 'gong' as Aaron Gillane, often on his own in there all season, claimed Limerick's ninth award.

2020 PWC Hurling team of the year

Nickie Quaid (Limerick)

Sean Finn (Limerick), Dan Morrissey (Limerick), Daithi Burke (Galway)

Diarmaid Byrnes (Limerick), Tadhg De Burca (Waterford), Kyle Hayes (Limerick)

Jamie Barron (Waterford), Tony Kelly (Clare)

Gearoid Hegarty (Limerick), Cian Lynch (Limerick), Tom Morrissey (Limerick)

Aaron Gillane (Limerick), TJ Reid (Kilkenny), Stephen Bennett (Waterford)